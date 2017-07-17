Organising files in Google drive

We use Google Drive at work and for a particular project we ended up in a situation where there were multiple documents related to it, but not an easy way to have “links” to all of them on the same place.

One solution would be to create yet another document and link to the documents. Another one is to bookmark documents in your own browser—but the issue is that if someone wants to collect all the links together in their computer, then they have to bookmark the stuff individually as well.

But there’s an easier way: you can make a folder in Google Drive and add any file to it (whether it’s owned by you or not). Then you can share the folder, and voilà! everyone has access to the collection of documents.

To make a folder in your drive, first go to your google drive. Click NEW… folder. Give it a name, for example: Magnificent folder.

Then go to the document you want to add to the folder, click on the File… menu, select Add to my drive. A little pop up will show up, click on the Organize link… Choose Move to folder, and choose the Magnificent folder you created before.

If you refresh the folder in your drive, the document should be present there.

To share the folder, click on the down-facing arrow on the right hand side of the name of the folder. This opens a drop down menu and you can select “Share…” to open the usual Google docs interface to share stuff with people.

Done!

I’d also suggest that changing the folder view from grid to list, showing the document titles, might be useful in many cases, as the document titles tend to get truncated way too easily.

